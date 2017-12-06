The NFL Films Podcast: '91 Falcons

Former NFL coach Jerry Glanville joins the show (41:50) to dive deep on one of the most fun teams in NFL history, his 1991 Atlanta Falcons. He shares stories about James Brown attending a Falcons practice (55:17), Brett Favre's time in Atlanta (49:13) and much, much more. The guys talk about the making of The Timeline: '91 Falcons with the show's producers, Greg Bocchetti and Anthony Smith. Finally, director Rob Gehring jumps on for a bit of film geekery, talking about how he achieved the show's unique look (28:40).