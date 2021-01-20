The Locker Room Podcast: Super Bowl Champion Shaun O'Hara on life as an NFL center

Published: Jan 20, 2021 at 11:31 AM

Michael Robinson and Brian Billick welcome Shaun O'Hara to the show to discuss the glamorous life of an NFL center. You know that Shaun helped ﻿Eli Manning﻿ and the New York Giants become Super Bowl 42 champions, now find out how the quarterback-center duo overcame a sweaty situation en route to the Lombardi Trophy (4:28). Coach Billick reveals the real reason behind the shotgun snap's proliferation (7:15) and MRob and Shaun tell us why if you're not first (to the stadium on game day), you're last (8:05). Shaun answers the age old question, "Why are centers so weird?" (10:40) and reveals just how weird some centers can get (13:25) and breaks down the process of communication between QB and center (15:14). MRob with his take on guards who bypass defensive linemen to block defensive backs and Shaun on why MRob doesn't get to call them out (16:30).

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room is part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google

Related Content

news

Philip Rivers' career defined by buoyant personality, inconsistency in big moments

With Philip Rivers retiring, Jim Trotter considers the quarterback's outsized personality -- and inconsistent performance in big moments.
news

Wednesday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians provided health updates on defensive tackle Vita Vea and receiver Antonio Brown ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers. Plus, other injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday.
news

Ravens want Lamar Jackson long term, won't adjust offense to appease pass-happy fans

The Ravens have built their identity around the rare talents of their quarterback, one they want to be a Raven for many years to come. John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday that Baltimore "absolutely" wants to lock up Lamar Jackson long term. 
news

Who will be the next RB to go off on Championship Sunday?

One year ago, Raheem Mostert ran wild in the NFC title game. Maurice Jones-Drew ponders which running back has the best chance to go off on Championship Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW