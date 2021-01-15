The Locker Room Podcast: How the NFL stands for Not For Long

Brian Billick and ﻿DeAngelo Hall﻿ explore the constant change in the NFL, and DHall lets Coach Billick know about his conversations with Al Davis ahead of getting cut after nine games with the then-Oakland Raiders (1:10). Billick and DHall then tell stories, and explain how a coach can lose a locker room, like what the Philadelphia Eagles are going through right now (2:50). Coach shares his experience of being let go from the Baltimore Ravens, and DeAngelo reflects on what felt like constant turnover during his time in Washington (6:15). Plus, the guys talk about the fine line about paying players or letting them leave (10:55). Or in Houston Texans' ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿'s case, what to do with an unhappy star player which reminds DeAngelo about his departure from the Atlanta Falcons (13:00). Then they turn their focus to what's going on with the Pittsburgh Steelers; how a team can have all the critical pieces but fail to deliver (16:10). Finally, Billick and DHall take a closer look at the change on the field particularly with the evolution of the mobile quarterback (18:35).