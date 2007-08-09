The incredible value of a great coach

I recall Bill calling me into his office to view a spliced tape of my "good" plays and "bad" plays. He pointed out that the difference in some of these plays was based on minute details. A deviation of inches on my footwork determined whether or not a pass was completed. I have never accepted corrections so well as during that session in which he both praised and pruned me for growth. As a leader, manager and especially as a dad, these principles and practices live on with me. Our children, the young people we coach and associates at work need the affirmation of what they can become, the praise of their best traits and the clear coaching to live up to high expectations.