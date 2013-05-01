The Greatest Football Movie Ever - Elite 8

Well this happens in the tournament all of the time, two movies which pulled off the upset have advanced to the next round. The "Longest Yard" remake was probably the most maligned choices of those to move on. Look the remake is more re-watchable than the original. That's just the way it is. But now we have another Cinderella story in "Flash Gordon" which was just recently given a rebirth thanks in no small part to the movie "Ted" with Mark Walhberg. I tell you, this "Flash Gordon" is kind of a fun romp. The movie goes out of its way to be cheesy. "Star Wars: A New Hope" and "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" preceded "Flash Gordon" and really upped the game of special effects artists everywhere. "Flash Gordon" went out of its way to look cheesy and maintain its roots from the 1930s. You have to appreciate that. Plus, the dialogue and many of the plot points are so over-the-top goofy, you can't help by have a good time. It's moving on.