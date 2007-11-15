The Goo Goo Dolls highlight Thanksgiving Halftime Show in Detroit

In recent months, The Goo Goo Dolls, who have had 14 successive Top 10 Hits, set the all-time record for the artist with the most Top 10 hits in Hot AC Radio ever with 14. The Goo Goo Dolls Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 - The Singles will include the band's three No. 1 smashes - "Name," "Iris," and "Slide" - as well as the Top 10's "Black Balloon," "Dizzy," "Broadway," "Here is Gone," "Big Machine," "Sympathy," "Better Days," "Stay With You," and "Let Love In," the title track from The Goo Goo Dolls' most recent album, which has been certified gold.