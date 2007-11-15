The Goo Goo Dolls highlight Thanksgiving Halftime Show in Detroit

It was announced on Thursday that the Goo Goo Dolls will hit the field for United Way, the Detroit Lions and the National Football League during the Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show as part of the Lions-Packers game at Ford Field Nov. 22 at 12:30 p.m. (ET) on FOX.
The Goo Goo Dolls will perform "Better Days" and "Stay With You" from their recently released new album The Goo Goo Dolls Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 - The Singles, from Warner Bros. Records.
The performance will be the highlight of the halftime show, which focuses on the United Way and NFL's commitment to youth health and fitness. In this show, United Way hopes to inspire millions of NFL fans to get involved in helping to reverse the growing epidemic of childhood obesity and encourage young fans to "Play 60" by getting 60 minutes of activity each day. Approximately 300 kids will join The Goo Goo Dolls on field to help deliver a message about the importance of physical activity.
In recent months, The Goo Goo Dolls, who have had 14 successive Top 10 Hits, set the all-time record for the artist with the most Top 10 hits in Hot AC Radio ever with 14. The Goo Goo Dolls Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 - The Singles will include the band's three No. 1 smashes - "Name," "Iris," and "Slide" - as well as the Top 10's "Black Balloon," "Dizzy," "Broadway," "Here is Gone," "Big Machine," "Sympathy," "Better Days," "Stay With You," and "Let Love In," the title track from The Goo Goo Dolls' most recent album, which has been certified gold.
The group hails from Buffalo, where they are opening a recording studio, a place for local up-and-coming artists to hone their skills. The group also works closely with USA Harvest to distribute meals to needy residents in each city where they perform. To date, The Goo Goo Dolls and their fans have collected and distributed over two million meals.
The NFL most recently worked with The Goo Goo Dolls in September 2006 when the band helped the New Orleans Saints reopen the Louisiana Superdome. The band performed just prior to the gates opening. Previous performers at the Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show have included Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi, Mary J. Blige, John Mellencamp, Enrique Iglesias and John Fogerty. It takes hundreds of people from throughout southeastern Michigan volunteering their time and talents to deliver the 10-minute show, which is produced annually by sports/entertainment company e2k.
Now in its 34th year, the partnership between the NFL and United Way is the longest-running charitable collaboration in history. The PSA Series, broadcast each week of the season to more than 120 million viewers has kept United Way in the forefront of people's minds for nearly three decades. Since the NFL and United Way combined forces, resources to United Way have grown from $800 million annually to over $4 billion to strengthen local communities across America.