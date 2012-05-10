The Geathers: 2 generations of NFL, college stars

Neither Robert Sr. nor Jumpy pushed their sons to play. But as they grew in skill, it was hard for the next generation of Geathers not to attract the attention of college coaches. Robert Sr. remembers a "who's who" of colleges stopping by his house to talk about Robert Jr., then Clifton and finally Kwame. Robert Sr. remembers with a laugh how he was cooking shrimp for the Georgia coaches "while other schools were outside waiting," he said.