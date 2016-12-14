The five best games remaining in regular season

Why should I care? Plenty of intrigue here. Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is going to play with a glove for the remainder of the season after sustaining some serious ligament and joint damage and may not look great. We saw the effect even one bum finger can have on someone like Raiders QB Derek Carr. Meanwhile, Eli Manning has had some struggles of his own, and needs to transform his game if the Giants have any hope of thriving in the postseason. Manning said this week that he can heat up, and history says he's correct.