The evolution of Ben Roethlisberger

Inside meeting rooms, he would watch Roethlisberger's face contort at the mention of the others, a group of quarterbacks drafted ahead of him in 2004. Eli Manning went No. 1 overall to the Chargers, and Philip Rivers No. 4 to the Giants. This could be evidence that he wanted to secure his place in history and prove all his detractors wrong. Maybe Roethlisberger was just easily annoyed.