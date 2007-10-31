The crowd did London proud

The Dolphins should stick with Lemon, give him a chance. Yes, John Beck is a second-round pick, and with the Dolphins not exactly in the playoff hunt, the temptation is to give Beck a look sooner rather than later. But Lemon and Cam Cameron go back a ways. Lemon knows his offense, and Sunday's slog aside, he is executing well and making plays. Lemon is at his physical peak age, still young (28 to Beck's 26) and clearly has the necessary athletic tools. His passer rating isn't great, but it's better than those of Alex Smith, Marc Bulger, Vince Young, and Matt Leinart. Most important, he has that "something" that every winning quarterback must, and like most winning quarterbacks, he doesn't flaunt or abuse it. His teammates love him, respect him, like his playing style, and want to see him succeed. For what it's worth, Lemon had a better day on Sunday than Eli Manning, with far fewer weapons, against a heavier pass rush and a better overall defense. He played well against New England. His first start was a 26-22 loss to the Colts last December. Based on these factors alone, Lemon deserves the extended opportunity that Cam Cameron should give him. In a just world, it wouldn't matter that he was undrafted coming out of college in 2003. For the sake of Dolphins fans, don't make Beck his Bradshaw just yet.