The Cleveland Show: Inside look at how Browns' draft unfolded

After they'd ascended the staircase, with the camera crews still rolling, Williams put his back to the crowd and placed one hand on each rookie's shoulder. What he then told Garrettand Peppers -- and we'll leave out the swear words, especially the three- and four-syllable ones -- was, "I wanted two players out of this draft, and you are my guys. It may not look like it, but I'm happy to see you. Now, if you would like to avoid getting off to a very bad start with me, we need to make some things clear. First, do not go down there and, when you talk to the media, write checks your ass can't cash. You are here to work and help your teammates, and you will talk with your play. Secondly, you will show respect to our owners, and to this franchise, and to its history, and to the city of Cleveland ... When you come back here (for rookie minicamp), you will get to work. I look forward to being your father, now and for the rest of your life."