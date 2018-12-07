The Cardinals offense has made progress under Byron Leftwich, just not enough

Leftwich also hasn't augmented the Cardinals' offensive scheme with modern concepts. Now more than ever, NFL teams use pre-snap motion to help their quarterbacks identify coverages and scheme receivers open. Nearly 40 percent of all plays from scrimmage this season featured some kind of motion. That figure includes the increasingly popular jet sweep, a play that forces opposing teams to account for the horizontal dimension and, in turn, flattens the defense and creates more open space in which the offense can operate. The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs lead their respective conferences in scoring and, not coincidentally, each has run double-digit jet sweeps entering Week 13, according to Sports Info Solutions. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have run just four over the same stretch.