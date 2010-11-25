 Skip to main content
The Black Eyed Peas will play Super Bowl XLV halftime show

Published: Nov 25, 2010 at 11:00 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Black Eyed Peas will be the featured halftime performer at Super Bowl XLV.

The Grammy Award-winning group will perform Feb. 6 at Cowboys Stadium. The announcement was made Thursday during the Dallas Cowboys' game against the New Orleans Saints.

Since forming in 1995, The Black Eyed Peas have sold more than 28 million albums worldwide and nearly 31 million digital tracks. Their new album, "The Beginning," is set for release Tuesday.

Last year's featured performer was The Who. Other halftime acts have included U2, the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Paul McCartney and Prince.

The Super Bowl halftime show is sponsored by Bridgestone.

