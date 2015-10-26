That Helps No One Week 7: Taking it Easley

Don't know who Marcus Easley is? Don't worry, not many do. That's because he lost his rookie season (2010) to a knee injury, and then was placed on IR again the following year when the team found out he had an irregular heartbeat. Easley's touchdown on Sunday came on just the third catch OF HIS CAREER, so it's hard to be too salty. So goon on you, Marcus Easley. Now on to the rest of the THNO candidates and some snarky analysis.