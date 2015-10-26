That Helps No One Week 7: Taking it Easley

Published: Oct 26, 2015 at 05:02 AM

On any given NFL weekend, many different players score touchdowns. Most of them are your standard fantasy football superstars, owned in every league. But others come out of nowhere to vulture touchdowns or beat a third-string cornerback repeatedly for a career-day. In fantasy, these are our That Helps No One champions. The players whose success leads to the imminent demise of countless fantasy teams. All season long, we'll be tracking and crowning a That Helps No One winner each week on NFL Fantasy LIVE. Below are the top candidates for Week 7.

Marcus Easley, WR, Buffalo Bills

Don't know who Marcus Easley is? Don't worry, not many do. That's because he lost his rookie season (2010) to a knee injury, and then was placed on IR again the following year when the team found out he had an irregular heartbeat. Easley's touchdown on Sunday came on just the third catch OF HIS CAREER, so it's hard to be too salty. So goon on you, Marcus Easley. Now on to the rest of the THNO candidates and some snarky analysis.

Jaguars D/ST

Prior to Week 7, the Jaguars defense had scored 16 fantasy points combined in six games. They scored 24 against the Bills because, well, EJ Manuel. That's all you need to know here. Move along.

Jeremy Kerley, WR, New York Jets

Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker are one of the best wide receiving tandems in the NFL currently, so naturally Ryan Fitzpatrick finds Jeremy Kerley in the end zone instead of Decker or Marshall. Doh.

Michael Hoomanawanui, TE, New Orleans Saints

I spelled Hoomanawanui's name right on the first try without looking! Yay me!

Devin Street, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Did you see Santonio Holmes pull a repeat of his Super Bowl XLIII catch against the ... wait a minute. That wasn't Holmes? That was Devin Street? Well, then that helps even fewer people than had Holmes actually caught this touchdown pass -- NO ONE.

Donteea Dye, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I watch a lot of NFL games and know most of the players in the league. I didn't know Donteea Dye was a real person. If that's not worthy of a THNO win, I don't know what is.

Ryan Grant, WR, Washington

Seasoned fantasy owners will remember Ryan Grant as the talented back who turned in a handful of great seasons for the Green Bay Packers form 2007-2009. This is not that Ryan Grant. This Ryan Grant is a second year wide receiver out of Tulane who just caught his first NFL touchdown. The more you know.

Orleans Darkwa, RB, New York Giants -- WINNER!

Multiple choice. What is an Orleans Darkwa?
a) A Sith Lord
b) A new craft cocktail
c) An NFL running back
d) Week 7 THNO winner
e) None of the above

So who do you think should take home the Week 7 #ThatHelpsNoOne crown? Weigh in on Twitter with #ThatHelpsNoOne and be sure to tune in to NFL Fantasy LIVE  today at 5 p.m. ET on NFL Network) to see who is crowned the Week 7 winner!

