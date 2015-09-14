That Helps No One Week 1: Manziel makes a splash

LeSean McCoy was doing some damage in the passing game against the Colts, but was finding it tough to run between the tackles. Which was why it was great to see him rip off the 26-yard touchdown to the right. Until ... we realized that it was rookie Karlos Williams, and not Shady, who was blitzing through the Colts defense and stampeding into the end zone. While McCoy's owners did get 87 total yards for 8.7 points, that one Williams run was worth 8.6 alone. That, my friends, is the epitome of a That Helps No One contender. We'll see if he wins out once NFL Fantasy LIVE airs today 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network.