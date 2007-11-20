Thanksgiving serves up classic games

At 4:15 p.m. ET on CBS, the Dallas Cowboys will play their 40th Thanksgiving game when they host the New York Jets. It will be a matchup of running-back brothers -– 28-year-old Thomas Jones against his sibling, 25-year-old Julius of the Cowboys. This will be the second meeting of their professional careers –- Julius (150 yards, two touchdowns) got the better of Thomas' Bears on Thanksgiving Day in 2004 in a 21-7 Cowboys' victory.