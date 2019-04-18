Thanksgiving Day serves up three tasty matchups

Buckle in for a contest that should be regarded as one of the more underrated rivalries in the league. While the Falcons own a 51-48 all-time edge in the regular season in the series, there's something about the Falcons that simply brings out the best in Saints head coach Sean Payton, who holds a remarkable record against Atlanta. Since taking over in New Orleans in 2006 and not counting the 2012 season when Payton served a year-long suspension, the Saints are 17-7 against their rivals over that span, which includes three straight wins.