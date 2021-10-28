NFL Thanksgiving Day 2021: Schedule, games, more

Published: Oct 28, 2021 at 02:46 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Pro football has been played on Thanksgiving Day since the 1920s and the longstanding American tradition continues on Thursday, Nov. 25 with a three-course feast of NFL action.

Who is playing on Thanksgiving?

Since 2006, the NFL has scheduled three games on Thanksgiving. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys have long been the traditional hosts of the afternoon games on Thanksgiving before the league added a primetime matchup 15 years ago. This year, the Lions host their divisional rival Chicago Bears, the Cowboys host the Las Vegas Raiders in an interconference matchup of massive fan bases, and concluding the holiday are the host New Orleans Saints taking on the AFC powerhouse Buffalo Bills.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys.

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints.

When are the NFL games on Thanksgiving?

Thursday, Nov. 25.

How to watch the Thanksgiving NFL games?

Bears at Lions on FOX (12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT).

Raiders at Cowboys on CBS (4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT).

Bills at Saints on NBC (8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT).

