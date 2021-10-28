NFL Thanksgiving Day 2021: Schedule, games, more

Who is playing on Thanksgiving?

Since 2006, the NFL has scheduled three games on Thanksgiving. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys have long been the traditional hosts of the afternoon games on Thanksgiving before the league added a primetime matchup 15 years ago. This year, the Lions host their divisional rival Chicago Bears, the Cowboys host the Las Vegas Raiders in an interconference matchup of massive fan bases, and concluding the holiday are the host New Orleans Saints taking on the AFC powerhouse Buffalo Bills.

When are the NFL games on Thanksgiving?

Thursday, Nov. 25.

How to watch the Thanksgiving NFL games?

Bears at Lions on FOX (12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT).

Raiders at Cowboys on CBS (4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT).