Texans WR Kenny Stills passes physical, activated from NFI list

The Texans got one of their primary playmakers back.

Kenny Stills was activated from the non-football injury list Sunday after passing his physical, the team announced. The veteran wide receiver went on the NFI list more than a week ago with an undisclosed illness.

He returns to a receiving corps in flux after the offseason trade of All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins. It's a situation that could call for more from Stills, who caught 40 passes for 561 yards and four touchdowns in his first season in Houston. No returning wideout caught more TDs last year and no regular on the Texans roster topped his 14.0 yards per catch.

Roles will take time to materialize in Houston, especially given the recent additions of Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb. Will Fuller has often produced when healthy, which he currently is. The Texans also re-signed tight end Darren Fells, who's coming off a career year with seven TDs.