Texans' Cooks has 'zero' concerns about concussion history

Brandin Cooks suffered multiple concussions in his career, including last year, which kept him out two games. After a trade to Houston, the wideout has no concerns about the head injuries derailing the rest of his career.

"Zero," Cooks told reporters Thursday when asked if he had any concerns, via the Houston Chronicle. "I'm not worried at all. If there was any hesitation or worry, I wouldn't be here right now. I feel great."

Cooks, who is listed at 5-foot-10, 183 pounds, has had five documented concussions in his career, including the one that knocked him out of Super Bowl LII. He reportedly suffered multiple concussions last year.

The Texans traded for the speedy wideout, so clearly the team stands with Cooks believing that the history of concussions won't influence his future.

After four straight seasons of 1,000-plus yards with three different teams, Cooks earned just 538 yards on 42 catches with two TDs last year while dealing with concussion issues in L.A.

"At the end of the day, things happen in this game that you wish don't happen," Cooks said. "What you start to learn during this process, you really start to get an understanding of what this is. There is so much out there that people don't understand that goes into it.

"They think it's just impact. Without going into specifics I'm comfortable and feel great and I look forward to doing what I have to do and giving it my all."