Friday, Aug 07, 2020 07:41 AM

Texans' Cooks has 'zero' concerns about concussion history

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Brandin Cooks suffered multiple concussions in his career, including last year, which kept him out two games. After a trade to Houston, the wideout has no concerns about the head injuries derailing the rest of his career.

"Zero," Cooks told reporters Thursday when asked if he had any concerns, via the Houston Chronicle. "I'm not worried at all. If there was any hesitation or worry, I wouldn't be here right now. I feel great."

Cooks, who is listed at 5-foot-10, 183 pounds, has had five documented concussions in his career, including the one that knocked him out of Super Bowl LII. He reportedly suffered multiple concussions last year.

The Texans traded for the speedy wideout, so clearly the team stands with Cooks believing that the history of concussions won't influence his future.

After four straight seasons of 1,000-plus yards with three different teams, Cooks earned just 538 yards on 42 catches with two TDs last year while dealing with concussion issues in L.A.

"At the end of the day, things happen in this game that you wish don't happen," Cooks said. "What you start to learn during this process, you really start to get an understanding of what this is. There is so much out there that people don't understand that goes into it.

"They think it's just impact. Without going into specifics I'm comfortable and feel great and I look forward to doing what I have to do and giving it my all."

Houston is counting on Cooks helping fill the void left by the DeAndre Hopkins trade. For the 26-year-old to do so, first, he'll need to stay healthy.

Bengals players rave about Joe Burrow as workouts begin 

The Cincinnati coaching staff constantly raved about Joe Burrow's mental preparedness during offseason Zoom meetings. Now it's time for the rookie quarterback's teammates to join the chorus.
Jones on Strahan's sack record: 'I don't think that's hard to get'

Chandler Jones was three-and-a-half sacks away from tying the all-time record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan in 2019, and the Cardinals pass rusher is aiming for the mark in 2020.
Saints' Cam Jordan discusses NFL Votes initiative, upcoming election

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan joined a panel, moderated by NFL Network's Steve Wyche, alongside NFL VP of Policy and Rules Administration Jon Runyan and Natalie Tran, the executive director of the CAA Foundation, to discuss the importance of the newly-launched NFL Votes initiative on Thursday's edition of NFL Total Access. 
Packers to play first two games at Lambeau Field without fans

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday they will not host fans at Lambeau Field for their first two home games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Bucs release former second-rounder M.J. Stewart after 2 seasons

A second-round pick out of North Carolina in 2018, M.J. Stewart was projected to be part of Tampa Bay's secondary of the future. However, Stewart failed to latch on and was released on Thursday. 
Bills CB Tre'Davious White does not opt out of 2020 season

Tre'Davious White expressed uncertainty about playing amid the ongoing pandemic, but he's decided to set that aside in pursuit of on-field success in 2020. The All-Pro CB did not opt out by Thursday's deadline, meaning he'll be a part of the Bills this season, Mike Garafolo and Kim Jones report.
Tom Brady thankful to have time to learn before first Bucs season

In his first training camp outside New England, quarterback Tom Brady describes the challenges of learning a new system in Tampa Bay, both physically and mentally.
Christian McCaffrey: I'd draft myself No. 1 overall in fantasy

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has some advice for those playing fantasy football: Take the dual-threat dynamo first.  
Roundup: Jaguars CB Rashaan Melvin voluntarily opts out

Another potential starter on the Jaguars defense isn't available for the 2020 season. Jacksonville announced Thursday cornerback Rashaan Melvin voluntarily opted out. The move came just a few hours before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
David Johnson says he and Duke will be 'lethal threat' for Texans

Texans running back David Johnson is confident about the backfield tandem he will create with Houston teammate Duke Johnson.
Leighton Vander Esch 'not worried about' neck injury anymore

The 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys linebacker missed seven games last season due to a neck injury but says he's fully recovered from January surgery. 
