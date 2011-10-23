Texans without FB Casey for second consecutive game

Published: Oct 23, 2011 at 05:06 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Houston Texans fullback James Casey and wide receiver Andre Johnson are inactive against the Tennessee Titans, which is sitting defensive end William Hayes.

The Texans had Casey listed as doubtful while he recovers from a strained pectoral muscle, but he will miss a second consecutive game Sunday. Lawrence Vickers is starting in his place. Johnson had been declared out and is missing his third consecutive game as he recovers from surgery on his hamstring.

Hayes had back spasms in practice Friday and will miss his second game this season.

The Texans also are sitting quarterback T.J. Yates, cornerback Brandon Harris, guard Thomas Austin, tackle Andrew Gardner and defensive end Tim Bulman.

The Titans also are without Chris Hope (broken left forearm) and linebacker Colin McCarthy (hamstring).

