Texans top Ravens to keep playoff hopes alive

HOUSTON -- Running back Arian Foster threw a touchdown pass, Randy Bullock made a franchise-record six field goals and Houston's defense dominated to give the Texans a 25-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
The Ravens (9-6) now need some help next week to get into the postseason after Joe Flacco threw a season-high three interceptions and the offense struggled all day.
Houston (8-7) remains in the hunt with the victory but needs several teams to lose next week.
With three quarterbacks hurt, the Texans started Case Keenum, who got his first win in nine NFL starts. Foster ran for 96 yards. But his highlight came when took a pitch from Keenum and, with a defender in his face, threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Fiedorowicz to make it 16-0 in the second quarter.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press