Texans to practice at The Star due to Hurricane Harvey

Searching for a place to practice amid Hurricane Harvey, the Houston Texans have decided on Frisco, Texas.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Texans opted not to fly back to Houston after their game against the Saints in Louisiana, instead re-routing to Dallas.
At the time of Slater's report, the city of Houston was still taking a beating from Harvey. The storm has already been responsible for multiple deaths, as well as devastating floods and damage that will take months to comprehend. One meteorologist, via the Weather Channel, said it "could be the worst flooding disaster in U.S. history."
The Texans are still slated to host the Cowboys in Houston at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday. Around The NFL will have updates on the situation as information becomes available.
UPDATE: The league announced Monday the Texans' game against the Cowboyshas been relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.