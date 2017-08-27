Around the NFL

Texans to practice at The Star due to Hurricane Harvey

Published: Aug 27, 2017 at 10:55 AM

Searching for a place to practice amid Hurricane Harvey, the Houston Texans have decided on Frisco, Texas.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Sunday that the Texans will practice at the Cowboys' practice facility, The Star, on Monday at 9 a.m. CT, an indoor facility roughly 40 minutes from the Cowboys' home field in Arlington. The Texans later made the announcement official.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Texans opted not to fly back to Houston after their game against the Saints in Louisiana, instead re-routing to Dallas.

At the time of Slater's report, the city of Houston was still taking a beating from Harvey. The storm has already been responsible for multiple deaths, as well as devastating floods and damage that will take months to comprehend. One meteorologist, via the Weather Channel, said it "could be the worst flooding disaster in U.S. history."

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted the following video in an effort to help from afar on Sunday:

Multiple Texans players have already publicly offered their thoughts and prayers to the community.

The Texans are still slated to host the Cowboys in Houston at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday. Around The NFL will have updates on the situation as information becomes available.

UPDATE: The league announced Monday the Texans' game against the Cowboyshas been relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Watt and the Texans hit the practice field Monday morning:

Donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

