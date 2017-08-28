Cowboys-Texans game relocated to AT&T Stadium

Thursday's scheduled preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and host Houston Texans has been moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, because of severe weather conditions in Houston as a result of Hurricane Harvey, the NFL announced Monday.

"Due to public safety concerns resulting from the ongoing weather emergency related to Hurricane Harvey, Thursday's Dallas Cowboys-Houston Texans game originally scheduled to be played in Houston at 7 p.m. CT has been relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington," the league said in a statement. "Kickoff on Thursday will remain at 7 p.m. CT. Details on tickets, parking and other game day logistics will be announced later this week."

The relocation of the game was anticipated after the hurricane slammed into Southeastern Texas over the weekend, causing substantial and unprecedented flooding in the region. Over the weekend, Cowboys executive vice president and CEO Stephen Jones offered to host the game at AT&T Stadium.

The Texans practiced Monday at the Cowboys' facility in Frisco, Texas, after they opted not to fly back to Houston following their game against the Saints in Louisiana over the weekend.

The Houston Chronicle reported NRG Stadium -- home of the Texans -- remains undamaged but there is flooding nearby.

The development comes hours after the Texans announced they are donating $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston's flood relief fund. The NFL Foundation is matching the Texans' donation and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is matching up to $1 million in donations to American Red Cross relief efforts in the region.

Texans star J.J. Watt already has raised $500,000 in flood-relief funds as part of his $1 million goal.

The Texans are scheduled to open the regular season at NRG Stadium on Sept. 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. No decision has been made as to whether that game will be relocated.

"The NFL and the Texans will continue to closely monitor the situation in Houston and adjust the team's plans as necessary," the NFL said in a statement.

Click here to donate to Watt's flood relief fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.