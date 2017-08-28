J.J. Watt raises goal to $1M with help from Chris Paul

The devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey are still being felt in the city of Houston, and local athletes are rallying and inspiring others to raise money to aid in the recovery.

Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt raised $500,000 in 24 hours on YouCaring.com, easily besting his original fundraising goal of $200,000. Watt asked for donations small and large, 'whether it's $5, whether it's $500,' and from anyone willing to give.

One of the largest donations Watt's fund received inspired the Texans lineman to raise his goal to $1 million, and it came from a familiar face.

Hit $500k within 24 hours.

I've raised the goal to $1 million.

Incredible to witness people coming together for the greater good of humanity pic.twitter.com/ZGllA96pwD â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017

The generosity of @CP3's $50k donation is actually what put us over the $500k mark. Phenomenal stuff from donations both large and small. â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017

New to the city, Paul was traded to the NBA's Houston Rockets from the Los Angeles Clippers in June.

"To see so many people's support, to see so many people send the message, spread the message, it's incredible," Watt said earlier Monday. "I think that's what Houston's all about. It's a very diverse city. It's a very resilient city. It's been through things like this before. Maybe not at this magnitude but it's been through these types of situations, so people are coming together. People are helping raise each other up.

"I think it's not only from the state of Texas, it's from all over the country. I think that's something special about this country. That's what this country is about, is helping each other when we're down, lifting each other up when we're down, and I think that we're in a time right now, where obviously in the city of Houston, the state of Texas, especially the southeastern part, is down. So we need to help them as much as we possibly can. I think it's unbelievable to see the amount of support people have shown."

Watt and Paul aren't the only Houston-area or NFL figureheads donating to the relief effort.

The Texans and team owner Bob McNair are donating $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston's flood relief fund. In addition, the NFL Foundation is matching the Texans' $1 million relief donation, Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson announced. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is matching up to $1 million in donations to American Red Cross relief efforts in the region.

Click here to donate to Watt's flood relief fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.