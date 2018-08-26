Around the NFL

Texans signing Kayvon Webster to one-year contract

Published: Aug 26, 2018 at 11:40 AM
Kayvon Webster is headed to Houston.

The defensive back and special teamer is signing a one-year deal with the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The contract is worth $2 million, a source tells Rapoport. The team later made the news official.

Webster started 11 games for the Los Angeles Rams last year before suffering a season-ending injury in mid-December.

The Ramsreleased Webster in March after inking contracts with Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib during the offseason. Rams general manager Les Snead also cited concerns about the corner being fully ready by training camp due to the severity of his injury -- ruptured Achilles.

Webster also logged four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

