Free agency roundup: Rams release Kayvon Webster

The Los Angeles Rams' flurry of cornerback moves this offseason came with some new collateral damage.

The Rams released cornerback Kayvon Webster on Friday, the team announced.

ESPN first reported the release.

The Rams traded for starting cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib this offseason, as well as re-signing nickel DB Nickell Robey-Coleman. They also are paying recently signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh $14 million this season.

Cutting Webster saves the cap-strapped Rams $3.5 million in salary cap with just $500,000 in dead money, per Over The Cap.

Webster started 11 games after following defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to L.A. from Denver, enjoying his best season before a ruptured Achilles tendon in mid-December sidelined him for the Rams' playoff run.

Los Angeles general manager Les Snead said last month the 27-year-old Webster might not be ready for training camp.

Despite the injury, Webster should latch on to a squad at some point this offseason. NFL teams are always scavenging for physical corners.

In other team news:

1. The Steelers signed former Giants safety Nat Berhe to a one-year deal, according to Rapoport. Berhe is expected to fill a core special teams role in Pittsburgh.

2. The New York Jets have re-signed offensive linemen Dakota Dozier and Brent Qvale, according to the team.

3. Former Panthers defensive end Ryan Delaire, who was out of football last year as he recovered from a torn ACL, worked out for the Cowboys on Friday, according to Rapoport. He did not sign with the Eagles in December due to a failed physical.