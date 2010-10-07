Texans sign ex-Bears DE Anderson, waive DE Denney

HOUSTON -- The Texans signed defensive end Mark Anderson and waived defensive end Ryan Denney on Thursday.
Terms of the deal with Anderson weren't disclosed.
Anderson was cut by the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound lineman had 12 sacks as a rookie in 2006, helping the Bears reach the Super Bowl. But he posted just nine sacks over the next three seasons and has none this year.
The Texans signed Denney as a free agent after backup defensive end Connor Barwin broke his ankle during the season opener. Denney was inactive for last Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.
Houston has been looking for a defensive end to complement All-Pro Mario Williams, who has five of the team's nine sacks this season.
