Texans sign ex-Bears DE Anderson, waive DE Denney

Published: Oct 07, 2010 at 12:14 PM

HOUSTON -- The Texans signed defensive end Mark Anderson and waived defensive end Ryan Denney on Thursday.

Terms of the deal with Anderson weren't disclosed.

Anderson was cut by the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound lineman had 12 sacks as a rookie in 2006, helping the Bears reach the Super Bowl. But he posted just nine sacks over the next three seasons and has none this year.

The Texans signed Denney as a free agent after backup defensive end Connor Barwin broke his ankle during the season opener. Denney was inactive for last Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

Houston has been looking for a defensive end to complement All-Pro Mario Williams, who has five of the team's nine sacks this season.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chris Jones after Chiefs shut down Dolphins in sub-zero temperatures: 'In defense I trust'

On a bitter cold night, the Kansas City Chiefs' most dominant unit -- its defense -- nullified Miami's high-octane offense, holding the Dolphins to 264 total yards and a single score in a 26-7 statement win to reach the AFC Divisional Round for a sixth straight season.
news

NFL playoffs: Winners and losers from Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend games

Super Wild Card Weekend is underway, which means there are some winners and losers to sort out after Saturday's games. Judy Battista provides a look at who's up and who's down following the first two games of the NFL playoffs.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Dolphins on Super Wild Card Weekend

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have advanced to their sixth consecutive AFC Divisional Round after a huge win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

C.J. Stroud on Texans' wild-card rout over Browns: 'This is a dream come true'

The Houston Texans dominated Cleveland in all phases during Saturday's opening game of Super Wild Card Weekend, riding a hot start by rookie C.J. Stroud and a defense intent on scoring points of its own to a 45-14 win over the Browns.