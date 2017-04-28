Texans select home-state hero D'Onta Foreman

Houston selected Texas running back D'Onta Foreman with the No. 89 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Texans will end up with the reigning Davey O'Brien Award Winner (Clemson QB Deshaun Watson) as well as the Doak Walker Award Winner (Foreman).
Foreman rushed for 2,028 yards and 15 touchdowns in a dominant 2016 season that NFL Network analyst Charles Davis compared to Derrick Henry's 2015 campaign at Alabama.
The Longhorns star recently revealed to NFL Network's Andrea Kremer that the death of his infant son inspired that remarkable season.
At 6-foot-0 and just over 230 pounds, Foreman boasts a power back's body but faces questions about his ability to run through contact at the NFL level. If he keeps his weight down, though, he offers legitimate 4.50 40-yard dash speed as a talented downhill runner.
"I think this is a really good pick," NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein said, "for a team who wants to win with the running game while they figure out the quarterback situation."
Foreman will be a welcome addition to a Houston backfield which featured an overworked Lamar Miller last season.