Texans release Matt McGloin, sign Josh Johnson

Published: Nov 07, 2017 at 08:07 AM

The Houston backup quarterback carousel keeps spinning.

The Texans have released Matt McGloin and signed veteran journeyman Josh Johnson, the team announced. Houston also released defensive end Kendall Langford on Tuesday.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien has tossed aside his Penn State connection with McGloin in favor of the more mobile Johnson, who spent the preseason with the New York Giants but hasn't thrown a regular-season pass since 2011, when he started one game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, the 31-year-old Johnson has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Giants. He's also been a practice squad member of the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets.

Johnson came out on the short end of a preseason battle with Geno Smith to back up Eli Manning in New York. In that four-game tryout, he completed 22 of 34 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown, but was noticeably worse than Smith, resulting in his release on final cut-down day.

