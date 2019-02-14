Texans receiver Keke Coutee feeling '100 percent'

With all-everything wideout DeAndre Hopkins leading the receiving corps and quarterback Deshaun Watson developing into one of the league's top signal-callers, the Texans went 11-5 and won the AFC South this past season. Consequently, Houston was 6-0 in games Coutee played. But finding a consistent No. 2 receiving option proved difficult as Will Fuller tore his ACL and was lost for the season after putting up productive numbers (32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns in seven games) and Coutee was a mainstay on the injury report. The Texans traded for veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas, but he has been released.