Around the NFL

Texans RBs coach: D'Onta Foreman 'light-years ahead'

Published: Jul 02, 2019 at 07:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

D'Onta Foreman spent most of last season recovering from an Achilles tear. The Houston Texans running back played in just one game, catching a TD pass but taking seven carries for minus-1 yard.

Heading toward training camp, the Texans are seeing a Foreman that is ready to contribute in 2019.

"He's light-years ahead of where he was last year at this time, coming off the injury and everything," Texans running backs coach Danny Barrett said last month, via the Houston Chronicle. "I still think he's continuing to work hard. I think he's had a good offseason to date. The time away from here, I thought was well spent for himself. Getting ready to go physically, and I think mentally, right now, is what I look at is each and every day.

"Being consistent mentally as far as being locked in to what we're trying to do and improve on the little things and trying to get back to that form in which we saw prior to me coming into here, which was the 2017 season, his first year."

As a rookie in 2017, Foreman showed promise as a complement to Lamar Miller, with a nose for space, speed in the open, and strength to bully through arm tackles. He compiled 78 totes for 327 yards (4.2 YPC) and two touchdowns -- it was on the second (a 34-yard scamper) in which he blew his Achilles.

The Texans did little to upgrade the RB room in the offseason. Miller projects as the workhorse, and with Houston letting backup Alfred Blue walk to Jacksonville, Foreman is set to take over backup duties. He could become the primary runner in Houston if injury strikes Miller.

Barrett said the Miller-Foreman duo is ideal for Houston because the offense doesn't have to change depending on which back is on the field.

"As a coach, it's obviously good because you don't have to change up what you're doing," he noted. "You have an experienced back and you have a young back. They can feed off of each other. I just think D'Onta -- again, being the younger back, having a year off has kind of helped his body but also given him a hunger to get back out there.

"So, I think they'll complement each other well. We don't have to change up what we're doing. They both can catch out of the backfield as well."

If Foreman recaptures the flashes of potential he showed as a rookie -- still a big if at this stage coming off an Achilles injury -- the Texans will have a nice one-two backfield punch for Deshaun Watson to utilize.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Patriots sign DT Christian Barmore to rookie contract

The New England Patriots have signed DT Christian Barmore to a rookie contract, which locks in their entire 2021 draft class as training camp nears. 
news

Niners signing All-Pro LB Fred Warner to record five-year extension

Fred Warner is staying in San Francisco for the long haul. The 49ers are signing the All-Pro linebacker to a five-year extension worth more than $95 million with $40.5 million in guarantees.
news

Colts to wear 1950s-era throwback uniforms in Week 12 vs. Buccaneers

Indianapolis is turning back the clock more than half a century for one week this season. On Wednesday, the Colts announced they will wear a throwback uniform for their Week 12 game against the Buccaneers.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady won't name QB who was subject of his expletive-laden comment

Speculation regarding which team and quarterback Tom Brady was referencing in critical comments has run rampant since the episode aired last month. The Bucs QB won't tell who they are.
news

K.J. Wright 'not closing the door' on possible return to Seahawks: 'There is a chance'

Linebacker K.J. Wright remains one of many interesting names without a team. The longtime Seahawks tackling maven was asked Tuesday if a return to Seattle is still in the cards this late in the process.
news

Tom Brady looking forward to Week 4 matchup vs. Patriots: 'It'll be a great day for football'

In an interview with Jim Gray, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says that the Week 4 game is "the last time probably in my career" he'll play in front of Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium.
news

NFL players react to Bucks defeating Suns in NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks became NBA champions after their 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of The Finals. Here's how NFL players reacted to the Bucks' first championship in 50 years. 
news

49ers safety Tony Jefferson eager to prove himself once again after long layoff

49ers strong safety Tony Jefferson joined NFL Total Access on Tuesday to discuss his approaching comeback season and how the 49ers secondary is well-equipped to take advantage of a pass-happy NFC West. 
news

Trevor Lawrence will be 'full-go' for Jaguars training camp

Trevor Lawrence underwent shoulder surgery before the draft and was held back during offseason work by a nagging hamstring issue. The QB will enter Jags training camp next week with no such injury concerns.
news

Roundup: Chiefs re-signing pass rusher Alex Okafor to one-year deal 

Another veteran defender has landed a home ahead of training camps opening. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported free-agent pass rusher ﻿Alex Okafor﻿ is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal.
news

President Biden trades jokes with Tom Brady, urges vaccinations at Buccaneers' White House visit

Tom Brady and the victorious Tampa Bay Buccaneers made their customary trip to the White House on Tuesday, and both President Joe Biden and the reigning champions brought their share of jokes.
news

Jets assistant Greg Knapp in critical condition after bicycle accident

New York Jets passing game coordinator Greg Knapp remains in critical condition due to injuries suffered after being hit by a car while on his bicycle.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW