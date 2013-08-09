Texans rally past Bolts behind monster second half

Published: Aug 09, 2013 at 06:53 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Randy Bullock kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired, and the Houston Texans rallied from a 21-point deficit in the second half for a 31-28 victory over the San Diego Chargers on Monday night.

Brian Cushing returned an interception 18 yards for the tying touchdown with 9:30 to play for the Texans, who roared back from a 28-7 deficit late in the third quarter to spoil the debut of San Diego coach Mike McCoy.

Matt Schaub threw a tipped interception on Houston's first play of the season, but recovered to pass for 346 yards and three TDs. He calmly engineered the final 36-yard drive to set up Bullock, who coolly nailed his first NFL field goal.

Philip Rivers threw four touchdown passes as the Chargers gave their fans a tantalizing start under McCoy -- and an agonizing reminder of last season, when they blew five halftime leads.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Relive Matt Schaub's performance against the Chargers with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed on Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase's comments: 'Check the stats'

After some pre-game smack talk from Ja'Marr Chase, the Chiefs secondary surrendered fewer receiving yards than expected (-6) for the first time in the Bengals WR's five career games against K.C.
news

Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' loss to Saints: 'Doesn't matter who we played today ... we wouldn't have won the game'

After a loss that wiped out a shot to win the division with a week to spare, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said his team wouldn't have won no matter who they played based on their performance.
news

Jordan Love on Packers' Week 18 win-and-in scenario: 'Everyone remembers last year'

The Green Bay Packers find themselves in the exact situation that unfolded a year ago: Beat an eliminated division opponent at home in Week 18 to make the postseason tournament.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni following upset loss to Cardinals: We need to get issues 'fixed fast'

After the Philadelphia Eagles fell at home, 35-31, to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, a brutal outing that saw Philly lose control of the NFC East, Nick Sirianni knows they must figure out their issues quickly if they're to return to the Super Bowl.