Texans rally past Bolts behind monster second half

SAN DIEGO -- Randy Bullock kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired, and the Houston Texans rallied from a 21-point deficit in the second half for a 31-28 victory over the San Diego Chargers on Monday night.
Brian Cushing returned an interception 18 yards for the tying touchdown with 9:30 to play for the Texans, who roared back from a 28-7 deficit late in the third quarter to spoil the debut of San Diego coach Mike McCoy.
Matt Schaub threw a tipped interception on Houston's first play of the season, but recovered to pass for 346 yards and three TDs. He calmly engineered the final 36-yard drive to set up Bullock, who coolly nailed his first NFL field goal.
Philip Rivers threw four touchdown passes as the Chargers gave their fans a tantalizing start under McCoy -- and an agonizing reminder of last season, when they blew five halftime leads.
