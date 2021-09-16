Texans QB Tyrod Taylor 'excited' for first return to Cleveland since leaving Browns in 2019

Tyrod Taylor arrived in Cleveland in 2018 as the Browns' bridge quarterback. He returns as one with a chance for a little sweet revenge, even if he won't quite admit it.

Taylor is returning to Cleveland for the first time since his 2019 departure this weekend, and he'll again take the field at FirstEnergy Stadium as a starting quarterback. This time, it's as a member of the Houston Texans, who scored a surprising blowout Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game in which Taylor shined. Taylor completed 21 of 33 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 112.1 -- his best rating in a start since the 2017 season.

The conversation this week was, of course, about his time in Cleveland, back when they were the same old Browns. He's also not the only Texan who has spent time with the Browns in recent seasons, making the return trip to Cleveland with teammates Terrance Mitchell, Christian Kirksey and Lyndhurst, Ohio, native Pharaoh Brown﻿.

"I mean, any time you get a chance to play against your former team, it's definitely an opportunity for you to showcase how you've progressed as a player," Taylor said. "Obviously, those guys spent more time in Cleveland than I did. I was there for a year and started for three games, got hurt in the third one. Everybody's story is different.

"Am I excited to go back? Yes, I am. But it's not about me, it's about our team here and us working hard throughout this week and us executing on Sunday. It's never about me or my feelings when it comes going to play against previous teams. Yes, that is part of it, but I'm not going to make a big deal about it. It's about me executing at a high level this weekend as well as everyone else in the locker room."

At the time of Taylor's arrival in Cleveland, the bridge he was supposed to create seemed to be a bridge to nowhere for the Browns, who were coming off an 0-16 season and still appeared to be many miles from legitimate playoff contention. Taylor had become a bit of a journeyman signal-caller, though, and this was a chance to earn a job for a year or two while playing in front of first-overall pick Baker Mayfield﻿. It was also a chance to audition for another starting job elsewhere in the future, as everyone knew it was only a matter of time before Mayfield took over.

The entirety of Taylor's time in Cleveland lasted just three games. A concussion suffered on Thursday Night Football prompted Hue Jackson to insert Mayfield into the game, and the rest is history. Mayfield led the Browns to a comeback win over Sam Darnold and the Jets, Cleveland's first triumph in over a year, and the city fell in love with No. 6.

The lasting memory of Taylor in Cleveland is a tie, a loss, an early primetime exit and an intense internet debate about the proper pronunciation of his first name.