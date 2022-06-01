Texans, Cowboys, NFL Foundation raise donations to support Uvalde community

Texans players donned orange T-shirts that read "We are Texans. We stand with Uvalde" during Wednesday's practice.

"We want the world to know, we're here to help," said Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey. "We're not just football players."

On May 24, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults as he went from classroom to classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, adding to a gruesome, yearslong series of mass killings at churches, schools and stores. 10 people were killed by a gunman at a grocery store in Buffalo on May 14.

The tragedy in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and it added to a grim tally in the state, which has been the site of some of the deadliest shootings in the U.S. over the past five years.

The Robb School Memorial Fund is an official account supported by Uvalde elected officials, the Conroe Independent School District, and local businesses. The fund has been opened at First State Bank of Uvalde for the families of Robb Elementary School. All donations are charitable and will go to the victims and survivors of the mass shooting.