Texans owner: J.J. Watt wouldn't destroy cell phone

The Tom Brady saga involving deflated footballs and the AFC Championship Game will continue -- at least until the end of this week and probably beyond that. Houston Texans owner Bob McNair believes the Patriots quarterback could have handled matters in a better way.
"What escalated the whole thing is that Brady and the Patriots were going to cooperate fully, and then when it came down to it, they didn't," McNair told Houston's Sports Radio 610. "If it was J.J. Watt, I think he would have been cooperative, and it wouldn't be a question. ... I don't think J.J. would destroy his cell phone."
During the NFL's appeal hearing of Brady's four-game suspension, it was revealed that Brady had destroyed his cell phone shortly before meeting with the league. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell indicated that Brady's destruction of evidence was a factor in upholding the suspension. Brady has since taken his fight to federal court.
"Is there anything conclusive there? No, you don't have any conclusive evidence," McNair said. "But the whole idea is we want to make sure we have a competitive playing field that's level for everybody ... don't want people breaking the rules."
"In the minds of somebody in that organization, they thought it was important. They thought it would give them a competitive advantage, and that's why they did it. ... You just want to eliminate that kind of situation if you can."