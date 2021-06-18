Roundup: Texans OT Marcus Cannon underwent knee surgery; not expected to impact training camp

Marcus Cannon's new chapter has encountered a detour.
The new Texans offensive tackle recently underwent minor knee surgery following Houston's organized team activities, but Cannon is said to be feeling good already, and the operation isn't likely to affect Cannon's participation in training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Cannon has yet to play a down for Houston. The 33-year-old tackle was traded by the Patriots to the Texans in March amid a busy offseason that saw New England reunite with tackle Trent Brown, creating a reason to ship the veteran elsewhere.
After spending all of his first nine professional seasons with the Patriots, Cannon was one of 67 players who opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to his season spent away from football, the tackle was a reliable contributor, finishing with offensive grades of 70 or better in each of his last four seasons, per Pro Football Focus. He'd signed a five-year extension with New England in 2016, but will play out the remainder of it in Houston.
With two years left on his contract and his 35th birthday not too far down the road, Cannon was among the first of a flurry of veteran offseason additions made by new Texans general manager (and former Patriots executive) Nick Caserio who joined Houston on short-term deals. The minor concern related to his knee scope is good news for a Texans team that will need his contributions to open lanes for Houston's variety of running backs, and provide consistent protection for whomever it is playing quarterback in 2021.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Friday:
- A former first-round pick got a tryout with the Jacksonville Jaguars and now has a contract. The Jaguars have signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, the team announced Friday. Wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson was waived in a corresponding move. Treadwell, selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, is headed into his sixth season with his third team overall and in as many seasons.
- The Chicago Bears announced Friday the signings of former Broncos tight end Jake Butt, former Chiefs defensive lineman Mike Pennel and offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr., who was a tryout player and is the son of former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley. The team also released offensive lineman Gunnar Vogel and defensive lineman Thomas Schaffer.
- The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday the signing of second-round pick Richie Grant, a safety out of Central Florida.
- The Los Angeles Chargers are signing former The Spring League tight end Matt Seybert, NFL Network's Tom Peliserro reported. The Chargers later announced the signing.