Roundup: Texans OT Marcus Cannon underwent knee surgery; not expected to impact training camp

﻿Marcus Cannon﻿'s new chapter has encountered a detour.

The new Texans offensive tackle recently underwent minor knee surgery following Houston's organized team activities, but Cannon is said to be feeling good already, and the operation isn't likely to affect Cannon's participation in training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Cannon has yet to play a down for Houston. The 33-year-old tackle was traded by the Patriots to the Texans in March amid a busy offseason that saw New England reunite with tackle ﻿Trent Brown﻿, creating a reason to ship the veteran elsewhere.

After spending all of his first nine professional seasons with the Patriots, Cannon was one of 67 players who opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to his season spent away from football, the tackle was a reliable contributor, finishing with offensive grades of 70 or better in each of his last four seasons, per Pro Football Focus. He'd signed a five-year extension with New England in 2016, but will play out the remainder of it in Houston.