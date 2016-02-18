Around the NFL

Texans opting against veteran quarterbacks?

Published: Feb 18, 2016 at 07:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

In response to Brian Hoyer's Wild Card Weekend meltdown, owner Bob McNair has made it clear that the Texans will be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason.

While veteran options such as Robert Griffin III and Sam Bradford have been linked to Houston via the rumor mill, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle is convinced the team will look to the draft for its next franchise quarterback.

"They want to draft (a quarterback) in the first round. They're tired of using retreads," McClain told Tim McManus of Philadelphia Magazine. "They played five this year, started four. Last year they played four and started three. So they need a quarterback, and they want one that they can develop."

McNair has strongly suggested that this will indeed be his front office's approach, recently noting that the Texans "have a good chance" at selecting a quarterback prospect early in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Big names such as North Dakota State's Carson Wentz, Cal's Jared Goff and Memphis' Paxton Lynch are unlikely to be on the board when Houston picks at No. 22 overall, which could lead to a reunion between coach Bill O'Brien and one of his star recruits at Penn State.

"I think Christian Hackenberg is going to end up being reunited with Bill O'Brien," McClain offered. "I think that's going to be their quarterback. I think O'Brien loves the guy. I don't know that, but I just think he does based on what I've heard.

"People that think Bradford is coming here, chances are they're going to be mistaken."

It should be noted that McClain isn't reporting any news here. He's merely expressing an opinion based on multiple factors, including conversations with Texans sources.

We give extra weight to that opinion not only out of deference to McClain's 35 years covering the NFL, but also because he's adding context to the owner's comments strongly indicating a preference for a young quarterback over a reclamation project.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community mourns passing of legendary Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster John Madden

The NFL unexpectedly lost one of the most pivotal people in the history of the game on Tuesday when it was announced that Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden died at the age of 85.
news

John Madden, legendary Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at age 85

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach John Madden died unexpectedly at the age of 85 on Tuesday morning, the league announced.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to modify COVID-19 protocols, cutting standard isolation period from 10 to 5 days

The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to modify its COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, cutting the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 28

The Bucs could be without two key CBs for Week 17. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating at his home, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. 
news

Mike Tomlin: Road 'getting narrow' for Steelers, Browns as teams prepare for pivotal Week 17 game

The Steelers are running out time. There's the fact Pittsburgh has just two games left to try to mount a last-ditch playoff run. There's also the reality these could be ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s final two weeks of his NFL career.
news

Jaguars request interviews with six coordinators for head-coaching position

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the first known team to take advantage of the early interview window provided to clubs in search of a coach, and they're moving in multiple directions.
news

NFL, NFLPA discussing potential changes to COVID-19 protocols based on new CDC guidance

New CDC guidelines are driving potential changes to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols that would cut the isolation period from 10 days to five days, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Colts place Carson Wentz on reserve/COVID-19 list; QB could miss Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts could be without ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ in Week 17 after placing him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Jerry Jones pleased with Dak Prescott's 'execution' in Cowboys' blowout win: 'What slump?'

Two weeks ago, Jerry Jones acknowledged that his star quarterback, ﻿Dak Prescott﻿, was indeed in a slump. On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys owner declared it over, or more accurately, denied its very existence.
news

Dan Campbell open to Jared Goff as Lions starting QB in 2022: 'I don't see why not'

Jared Goff's once uncertain future in Detroit appears close to gaining a bit more clarity following comments from head coach Dan Campbell on Tuesday.
news

Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals 'know we've got to improve a lot' before even thinking about playoffs

Arizona clinched a playoff berth despite its most recent loss, but securing a spot in the postseason hasn't been the focus. Being a successful football team matters more to coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW