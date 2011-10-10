Texans lose star LB Williams for season with torn pectoral

Notes: Kubiak said Andre Johnson, who had hamstring surgery last week, was ahead of schedule in his recovery, but the coach was non-committal on the receiver returning Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. ... QB Matt Schaub has a sore throwing shoulder and a thigh bruise from Sunday, and FB James Casey left the game with a strained pectoral muscle. Kubiak said both players are "day to day." ... Mike Brisiel left the game with injuries to his ankle and knee, and Kubiak said the guard will be re-evaluated Wednesday. ... LB Brian Cushing had "five or six" stitches to fix a gash on his nose against the Raiders, Wyche reported. The injury didn't cause Cushing to leave the game.