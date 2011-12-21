Texans list TE Daniels, DT Cody as questionable vs. Colts

Published: Dec 21, 2011 at 09:03 AM

The Houston Texans could be down another top receiver in Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

A day after the Texans ruled out wide receiver Andre Johnson, the team listed tight end Owen Daniels as questionable with a knee injury. Daniels, the team's leading receiver with 53 receptions for 673 yards, was limited in practice the last two days.

"His knee's very sore today," Kubiak said Tuesday, according to the team's official site. "It has been sore, and we'll see where we're at. We're actually going to practice a little bit in the morning before we leave, so if he's able to go in the morning, his chances will be much better, but we'll see."

The Texans also listed starting defensive tackle Shaun Cody (knee) as questionable. Right guard Mike Brisiel (ankle), cornerback Sherrick McManis (ankle) and safety Troy Nolan (ankle) were ruled out.

The Colts listed tight end Dallas Clark (neck) as doubtful against the Texans, while safety Antoine Bethea (knee), defensive end Robert Mathis (knee) and linebacker Philip Wheeler (foot) are questionable.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 15

Curtis Samuel finally took the practice field for the Washington Football Team. The promising wideout passed his physical and was activated from the PUP list. He'd been sidelined since the beginning of training camp but practiced Sunday.
news

80-yard TD throw highlights Trey Lance's first 49ers showing

An 80-yard touchdown throw stood as the indelible moment in Trey Lance's first action as the 49ers lost to the Chiefs, 19-16, in preseason action on Saturday night.
news

Trevor Lawrence shows glimpses of potential in Jaguars' preseason loss to Browns

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence made his NFL debut in Saturday's preseason opener versus the Browns, and the No. 1 overall pick made several plays that showed his potential. 
news

Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston turn in topsy-turvy nights in first game of QB competition 

In the Saints' 17-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston each struggled at times and flashed in others. Hill got off to a hot start before withering. Winston looked shaky before catching fire.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW