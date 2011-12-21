Texans list TE Daniels, DT Cody as questionable vs. Colts

The Houston Texans could be down another top receiver in Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
A day after the Texans ruled out wide receiver Andre Johnson, the team listed tight end Owen Daniels as questionable with a knee injury. Daniels, the team's leading receiver with 53 receptions for 673 yards, was limited in practice the last two days.
"His knee's very sore today," Kubiak said Tuesday, according to the team's official site. "It has been sore, and we'll see where we're at. We're actually going to practice a little bit in the morning before we leave, so if he's able to go in the morning, his chances will be much better, but we'll see."
The Texans also listed starting defensive tackle Shaun Cody (knee) as questionable. Right guard Mike Brisiel (ankle), cornerback Sherrick McManis (ankle) and safety Troy Nolan (ankle) were ruled out.
The Colts listed tight end Dallas Clark (neck) as doubtful against the Texans, while safety Antoine Bethea (knee), defensive end Robert Mathis (knee) and linebacker Philip Wheeler (foot) are questionable.