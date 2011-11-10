Texans' Kubiak: Johnson 'impressive' in work with trainers

After weeks and weeks of progressively optimistic updates on injured wide receiver Andre Johnson, Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak broke out a new adjective on Thursday.
"He was impressive today," Kubiak said of Johnson's work with head athletic trainer Geoff Kaplan, according to the team's official site. "He was very good, full speed."
As for what that means in terms of Johnson's return from a strained right hamstring, which has kept him sidelined five straight games, Kubiak said the decision will probably be made Friday. If he is able to practice, Kubiak indicated Johnson would be a game-time decision Sunday when the Texans travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Johnson addressed reporters following Thursday's workout and said that his leg felt good but no decision has been made for Sunday's game.
"I'm almost close to full speed," Johnson said Thursday. "Everything's been going very positive, so I'm pretty excited about that. ... We'll come out and run again tomorrow, see how it feels, just make sure that I'm comfortable and we'll go from there."
Johnson said his last remaining hurdle was to feel no tugging in the hamstring while running.
"That was the main thing that was holding me back," Johnson said. "I haven't been feeling it the past couple days that I've been running. I guess the main thing now is just me getting confidence back in my leg. Sometimes when I'm running, I'm so used to feeling it that sometimes I'm waiting on it to happen."
It's all a similar tone to last week, when the Texans expected Johnson to play against the Cleveland Browns before the receiver suffered a setback and was ruled out on Friday.
Kubiak has been adamant that Johnson, who did not practice Wednesday, won't return until he is able to run and cut at full speed.