 Skip to main content
Advertising

Texans' Kubiak: Johnson 'impressive' in work with trainers

Published: Nov 10, 2011 at 05:48 AM

After weeks and weeks of progressively optimistic updates on injured wide receiver Andre Johnson, Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak broke out a new adjective on Thursday.

"He was impressive today," Kubiak said of Johnson's work with head athletic trainer Geoff Kaplan, according to the team's official site. "He was very good, full speed."

Arian Foster

 

As for what that means in terms of Johnson's return from a strained right hamstring, which has kept him sidelined five straight games, Kubiak said the decision will probably be made Friday. If he is able to practice, Kubiak indicated Johnson would be a game-time decision Sunday when the Texans travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Johnson addressed reporters following Thursday's workout and said that his leg felt good but no decision has been made for Sunday's game.

"I'm almost close to full speed," Johnson said Thursday. "Everything's been going very positive, so I'm pretty excited about that. ... We'll come out and run again tomorrow, see how it feels, just make sure that I'm comfortable and we'll go from there."

Johnson said his last remaining hurdle was to feel no tugging in the hamstring while running.

"That was the main thing that was holding me back," Johnson said. "I haven't been feeling it the past couple days that I've been running. I guess the main thing now is just me getting confidence back in my leg. Sometimes when I'm running, I'm so used to feeling it that sometimes I'm waiting on it to happen."

It's all a similar tone to last week, when the Texans expected Johnson to play against the Cleveland Browns before the receiver suffered a setback and was ruled out on Friday.

Kubiak has been adamant that Johnson, who did not practice Wednesday, won't return until he is able to run and cut at full speed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs OL Nick Allegretti on pain of torn UCL during Super Bowl: 'I was probably playing at about a five'

Nick Allegretti played 79 offensive snaps for the Chiefs in the regular season. The backup offensive lineman logged 79 offensive snaps in Super Bowl LVIII for Kansas City, too, only the majority came with a torn UCL.
news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons wins NBA Celebrity All-Star Game MVP by 'bringing my aggression to the court'

Cowboys' star pass rusher Micah Parsons scored 37 points in the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, earning the event's Most Valuable Player honor in the process.
news

Raiders OC Luke Getsy excited to work with QB Aidan O'Connell, evaluate 'impressive' 2024 draft class

In Luke Getsy's introductory press conference on Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator addressed the future of Aidan O'Connell and the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

NFL's eight biggest Super Bowl windows right now? Chiefs, Lions and Ravens top list; don't sleep on Jets

With the 2023 NFL campaign in the books, it's time to look forward to next season -- and beyond. Who currently has the biggest Super Bowl window? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking of the top eight contenders for the next few Lombardi Trophies.