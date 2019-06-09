Texans interviewing Martin Mayhew for GM vacancy

San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew is in Houston to interview for the Texans GM vacancy, sources told Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager on Sunday.
A former Detroit Lions general manager, Mayhew has been with the Niners for the past two seasons. The Lions went 41-79 and made the postseason twice during Mayhew's seven-plus-season tenure as GM.
Mayhew is the second candidate confirmed to be interviewing for Houston's general manager vacancy. Former Cleveland Browns GM Ray Farmer interviewed for the gig on Saturday.
Houston abruptly fired general manager Brian Gaine on Friday after little over one season on the job.
The Texans are also expected to request an interview with New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, but the Patriots will have to first grant permission for Caserio to be interviewed.