Texans GM expects exponential growth from wideouts

Behind Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins, the first-year tandem of Will Fuller and Braxton Miller played the second and third most snaps for Houston last season, respectively. Each had his own ebbs and flows. Fuller, after a scorching start, struggled with drops and adjusting to how defenses were playing him. Miller was still learning to play receiver after being a quarterback most of his career at Ohio State. Miller then missed the final four games of the season with a shoulder injury.