Texans foundation donates $25K to Hurricane Laura relief

The Houston Texans announced Friday that the team's foundation has donated $25,000 to the United Way of Orange County (Texas) to assist in relief and recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast on Thursday as one of the strongest storms to ever strike the U.S. A full assessment of the damage wrought by the Category 4 system was likely to take days, and the threat of additional damage loomed as new tornado warnings were issued after dark in Arkansas and Mississippi even as the storm weakened into a depression.