Texans adjusting schedule as Houston braces for Hurricane Laura to make landfall

Hurricane Laura is expected to barrel into Eastern Texas and Louisiana.
In response, the Houston Texans will leave early Wednesday to ensure everyone gets home safely, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team will meet virtually on Thursday and reassess the report time and planned scrimmage after making sure it's safe to return to the stadium.
Laura is intensifying into a Category 3 hurricane as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, it is strengthening into a Category 4 as it prepares to make landfall beginning early Thursday morning.
Along with life-threatening storm surge throughout the Gulf region, Laura is expected to bring devastating winds that could include widespread power outages and tree damage along its path.
Houston, which was devastated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, could avoid some of the worst parts of Laura, according to Weather.com; however, extreme winds and rain are still expected to batter the area and cause major damage.
We hope everyone along the storm's path stays safe and gets out of harm's way where possible.