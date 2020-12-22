Texans fine QB Deshaun Watson $7.5K for violation of COVID protocols 

Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been fined $7,500 by the team for violating COVID-19 protocols at Watson's recent restaurant opening in which "dozens of people," including other Texans players, were photographed indoors without face coverings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, via sources.

In addition, the Texans took action against other players who attended the event, Pelissero added.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

While the Texans players were only briefly at the restaurant to pick up food, all "in-person contacts" among players and team personnel away from team facilities are prohibited in league COVID-19 protocols.