Texans cut Clemens, reportedly will sign Garcia as No. 3 QB

Published: Dec 06, 2011 at 08:13 AM

If veteran quarterbacks are what the Houston Texans are looking for, they've accomplished their goal.

The Texanshave releasedKellen Clemens and will soon sign veteran Jeff Garcia as their third-string quarterback, according to the Houston Chronicle.

T.J. Yates

Clemens signed with the Texans two weeks ago after the team placed starter Matt Schaub on injured reserve because of a foot injury. The team then signed another veteran -- Jake Delhomme -- when Schaub's replacement, Matt Leinart, was lost for the season with a broken collarbone.

Delhomme has been the backup for rookie T.J. Yates, a fifth-round draft pick who led the Texans to a 17-10 win in his first career start last week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Delhomme beat out Garcia after both quarterbacks worked out for the Texans last week, according to NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora. Garcia and Clemens were both among a handful of quarterbacks who worked out for the Texans the previous week.

But now it's Garcia who is on the Texans' roster, and not Clemens, giving the team two veterans with 24 combined seasons of experience behind Yates.

The Texans also placed punter Brett Hartmann (left knee) on injured reserve Tuesday and will bring back punter Matt Turk, who kicked for the team from 2007 to 2010, according to the Chronicle.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

