Texans, Colts, Jags donate to Nashville tornado victims

Published: Mar 09, 2020 at 07:46 AM
The AFC South division teams are rivals throughout the season but stick together through tough times.

With the Tennessee Titans helping aid those in the Nashville area devastated by the tornadoes last week, their division mates are helping chip in.

The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday a $100,000 joint donation to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) to aid those battling the destruction.

"The Houston Texans and our city have the residents of Nashville in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," Texans chairman and chief executive officer Cal McNair said in a statement. "We have also come together with our AFC South family, the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars, to make a contribution of $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help with the ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the Music City. So many NFL partners, including Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans, answered the call to help in our city's recovery following Hurricane Harvey and we are grateful to be able to help them and their community in their time of need."

"While we compete hard on Sundays throughout the fall, the NFL is first and foremost a family, and one of our family members is hurting right now," said Colts owner Jim Irsay. "We are happy to join with our AFC South partners to lend a helping hand to the people of Tennessee who have lost so much."

"I know Nashville is a tightly knit community where everyone is a friend and neighbor to one another," said Shad Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars. "I want Titans fans and everyone in Nashville to know they also have friends and neighbors throughout the AFC South, and that is particularly true in Jacksonville. We're here now and as long as it takes to lend a hand and our hearts to Nashville."

Last week's tornadoes caused miles of damage and claimed the lives of at least 24 people, per the Associated Press.

