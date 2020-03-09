Texans, Colts, Jags donate to Nashville tornado victims

"The Houston Texans and our city have the residents of Nashville in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," Texans chairman and chief executive officer Cal McNair said in a statement. "We have also come together with our AFC South family, the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars, to make a contribution of $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help with the ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the Music City. So many NFL partners, including Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans, answered the call to help in our city's recovery following Hurricane Harvey and we are grateful to be able to help them and their community in their time of need."