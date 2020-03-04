Titans donating $1 million toward tornado relief efforts

The Tennessee Titans are doing their part to support those affected by the tornado that devastated Nashville and surrounding areas this week.

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk in conjunction with the Titans Foundation announced a donation of $1 million to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.

The NFL Foundation will also make a $250,000 contribution to CFMT while working with local schools to assess needs for football field repair and equipment replacement.

"Everyone in this community and throughout Tennessee should be eternally grateful to the Tennessee Titans for their tremendous efforts in helping the victims of the tornadoes," CFMT president Ellen Lehman said. "This is an extraordinary gift toward our ability to respond and restore the damage caused by these disastrous storms."

CFMT plans to disperse the donation to several non-profits throughout the region that benefit those in need of immediate and long-term aid, per the Titans' website. The Titans have partnered with Hands on Nashville to encourage relief efforts, and players, staff and their families will volunteer in Middle Tennessee on Friday.

"We are so encouraged about the amount of charity people have shown in the aftermath of Monday night's tragedy," Adams Strunk said. "As leaders in the community, we want to lend our help to this cause of healing and rebuilding. Together we will help our neighbors through this long and difficult process. We are hopeful that others will join us in supporting this effort any way they can."

The tornado reportedly killed at least 24 people across the state of Tennessee.

To help those affected by the tornadoes and floods in the south, including the Nashville tornadoes, please visit redcross.org/nfl to make a donation and help those in need.