Texans, Colts eye early AFC South victory

The storyline
Houston gets another chance to beat a team that has long had its number. There are ample potential playoff ramifications and an immediate test for the Texans' wobbly defense.
Why you should watch
The Texans try to survive the first four weeks without defensive-playmaker Brian Cushing, who is suspended, and rediscover their pass rush. The Colts try to patch up an offensive line that had Peyton Manning getting knocked around some in the preseason.
Did you know?
The Colts are 15-1 all-time against the Texans. ... Dwight Freeney has a sack in three consecutive games vs. Houston. ... The Texans notched the first winning season in franchise history last year. ... Houston QB Matt Schaub set a franchise record with 4,770 passing yards last season.